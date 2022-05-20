Faribault's Hunter Nelson strides to the plate during game one of the doubleheader against Winona on Thursday night at Bell Field. Nelson and the Falcons dropped the game 14-3. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com)
Weather did no favors to the Thursday doubleheader pitting Winona and Faribault against each other at Bell Field in a Big Nine battle.
On and off thunderstorms brought about weather delays aplenty in the games that turned into marathons. Spanning nearly seven hours, the Winhawks came out on top, sweeping away the Falcons with 14-3 and 17-1 victories.
A pair of seven-run innings in both contests propelled the Winhawks to the big wins. Game one had no inklings early on that Winona would run away with the contest.
Tied 1-1 after three innings of play, a single run in the top of the fourth pushed the Winhawks back ahead of the Falcons heading to the fifth.
Then Winona broke out.
Using six hits and three walks, the Winhawks exploded for seven runs in the frame to bust ahead 9-1.
Faribault never recovered from the inning in the 14-3 defeat.
Hunter Nelson took the loss from the rubber, allowing eight runs in his four and one third innings of work.
Brad Sartor had four hits in the losing effort.
Winona 17, Faribault 1
Game two saw a tight game in the early stages before the Winhawks piled on seven runs in the top of the fourth to blow the game wide open.
Using a solo homerun in the bottom of the first inning by Aiden Tobin, the Falcons tied the game at 1-1 into the top of the second.
It was all Winona the remainder of the game.
Scoring the last 16 runs of the contest, the Winhawks earned the sweep after five innings.
Hunter Dillon took the loss on the mound in his two innings of work, allowing two runs.
Faribault dropped to 4-13 after the defeat.
The Falcons had the weekend off to regroup with Fairmont next on the docket. Then they host the Cardinals Monday at Bell Field.
Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106.