Winhawks flap past Falcons in section playoffs By MICHAEL PAPPAS May 31, 2022 The Faribault baseball team began its Section 1AAA playoff run on May 28.Receiving the sixth seed in the bracket, the Falcons traveled to Winona to take on the third-seeded Winhawks.A powerful pitching performance put Faribault down by a 5-0 score.The Falcons pitching seemed primed to match Winona early on in the contest.Ayden Qualey took the ball in the playoff game, opening with three shutout innings, but was matched by his Winona counterpart.The Winhawks kept the scoreless streak going in the fourth.Faribault could not match.Winona pushed ahead thanks to a dropped third strike, followed by a single, to now lead 2-0.By the time Qualey had quelled the Winhawks, the opponents owned the 3-0 advantage.Another shutout inning in the top of the fifth allowed Winona the chance to build on its lead even further. The first four batters of the bottom of the fifth reached to chase the Faribault starter.Holding the damage to just two runs, the Falcons trailed 5-0 after five.Hoping to find some offense to answer, Faribault did not reach base again in the contest, falling by five.Hunter Dillon and Brad Sartor managed the only hits for the Falcons at the plate. Qualey suffered the loss on his four innings of five-run ball.The loss now drops the Falcons to the elimination bracket.Hoping to keep its season alive, Faribault hosted the seventh-seeded Kasson-Mantorville Komets on May 31.The winner of the contest plays again Thursday at the higher seed.