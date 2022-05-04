The Faribault boys tennis team dropped a Big Nine matchup, falling to Red Wing 6-1 Tuesday night at the Falcons’ courts.
Faribault’s Harrison Gibbs was the lone Falcon to walk away victorious in the contest, winning his match by two 6-1 sets.
“Harrison played a very good match with solid serving and ground strokes and implemented good ball placement to control this match from the very beginning,” said coach Jeff Anderson on Gibbs’ victory.
The rest of the singles contests saw Brandon Petricka, Carsen Kramer and Miles Leopold all fall in two sets.
As for doubles, the Wingers knocked off each pairing for Faribault in straight sets.
In No. 3 doubles, the Falcons’ pairing of Long Duong and Buay Lual played adequately despite a 6-3, 6-4 loss, said Anderson:
“Long and Buay played well today and had some good court coverage," he said. "They implemented a bit better communication in the second set doing a much better job to cover the court and stay in more points."
The 6-1 decision versus Red Wing was the same margin of defeat last season.
Faribault moved to 1-11 after the battle against the Wingers.
The Falcons jumped back into competition the following day, as the team traveled to New Prague for a triangular versus the Trojans and Southwest Christian.
Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106.