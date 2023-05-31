Nearly one year ago, the Bethlehem Academy softball team finished their 2022 season as the section runner-ups for the second straight season after falling to Wabasha-Kellogg in the finals.

Morgan Wilson

Sophomore pitcher Morgan Wilson steps back into the circle during Bethlehem Academy's 1-0 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Wilson tallied 17 strikeouts in the victory. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Caitlin Bothun

Freshman leftfielder Caitlin Bothun reaches first base on a walk during Bethlehem Academy's 1-0 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Anna Cohen

Sophomore second baseman Anna Cohen connects with the ball for a single during Bethlehem Academy's 1-0 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments