WEM volleyball and softball coach Crystal Lamont was recognized with a Breaking Barriers award ini 2017 at the Minnesota Girls and Women in Sports day celebration for her Female Athlete Empowerment Symposium she held last August. (File photo/southernminn.com)

The fourth annual Female Athlete Empowerment Symposium is planned for Monday, Oct. 3 at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, with the idea of empowering athletes in grades seven through 12.

