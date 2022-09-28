The fourth annual Female Athlete Empowerment Symposium is planned for Monday, Oct. 3 at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, with the idea of empowering athletes in grades seven through 12.
Crystal Lamont, head coach of volleyball and softball at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown is host and director of the symposium, and announced it in a release Wednesday.
Lamont said she will host the Female Athlete Empowerment Symposium at WEM high school and expects the attendance of 140-150 female sports participants, from seventh grade to seniors in high school, from WEM, TCU, Medford, and a few other local schools.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for athletes to hear speakers covering a wide range of topics from mental health to sports injuries, to social media safe practices," Lamont said.
She said the symposium's goal is to empower female athletes and "educate, motivate, and help improve their overall well-being."
Opening speaker of the symposium is Courtney Boucher of the Tucker Center for Research on Girls and Women in Sport. Boucher completed her PhD at the University of Minnesota, studying Kinesiology with an emphasis in sport sociology. She is a research assistant in the Tucker Center and an instructor for research methods in the kinesiology department.
Boucher received her master's degree from the University of Minnesota in the spring of 2019, studying hiring practices of NCAA Division-I athletic directors. Before her graduate studies, Boucher was the assistant hockey coach at her alma mater, Gustavus Adolphus College.
Boucher graduated from Gustavus with a bachelor or arts degree in chemistry and a minor in political science.
The symposium includes a presentation, “Not Strangers in the Dark!,” by Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius and Waseca Police Lieutenant Angie Grotberg.
"Breakout sessions" include topics and moderators, including “Girls Are (blank)! Changing the story about female peer relationships,” with Melinda O’Connor, a speaker, educator and coach. Also, Conelius and Grotberg lead “Legal Awareness for 2022.”
Another looks at “The Impact of Mental Health on Sports Performance,” by Kahlynn Loose, MA, LPC, a school-linked mental-health provider at WEM. Troy Hoehn, a supervisor athletic trainer in the Mayo Clinic Health System leads “Are Females More at Risk for Sports Injuries?”
Jasmine Boelter, clinical supervisor of Wellcome Manor Family Service leads "What can you control and ANTS?"
“Know your Truth; Learning how to handle all that life throws at you,” will be moderated by Faribault counselor Shane Roessler. “Change your mind.... win your games,” will be presented by family therapist Angie Kenney of Wellcome Manor Family Services. A supper will be held then the breakout sessions will continue.
The closing speaker is Laura Boyd of Leadership Delta.
Boyd has over 20 years' experience working with leaders in business, in girls’ sports and in the community. She has taken her experience as a collegiate athlete, her education, and business experience to help other women be their best leaders.
In "Imposter Syndrome Demystified," Boyd will dive into and explain the Imposter Syndrome.
Lamont in the presenting flyer writes that the "Imposter Syndrome is a psychological term referring to a pattern of behavior where people doubt their accomplishments and have a persistent, often internalized fear of being exposed as a fraud, according to Psychology Today."
"Look in the mirror, what do you see? A fraud. A cheat. A scam. A fake. A con. A sellout," Lamont writes. "Well, that’s not very nice. Think about it. Would you say these things to your best friend? No! So why are these negative thoughts and connotations running around in your mind about yourself?"
These feelings and thoughts of self-doubt aren’t true. These feelings and thoughts are called Imposter Syndrome.
"Join us as Laura dives into what the Imposter Syndrome is, why we all experience these feelings of doubt in our lives and sports and what we can do to overcome these feelings and Believe to Achieve our success," Lamont wrote.