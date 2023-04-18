The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team is on the hunt for its first win of the season. It looked for it Monday night, as the Buccaneers hosted the Nicollet Raiders.
But after 27 combined runs, the Bucs ultimately fell 14-13.
WEM got going early with one run in the bottom of the first and three runs in the bottom of the second before exploding for seven runs in the third inning. The Bucs added two more runs in the fourth, but four multi-run innings for the Raiders, including six runs in the top of the fourth inning helped them stay ahead in the five inning game.
Seven different batters recorded hits for WEM with third baseman Jenessa Baumgarten and shortstop Jordan Green leading the way with five hits each. Baumgarten recorded team highs in RBIs with five, doubles with two and triples with one, while Green recorded one double and three RBIs.
Emma Woratschka, Hannah Bruns, Emma Ready, Alayna Atherton and Anna Voegele all recorded one hit each. Ready, Atherton and Voegele all recorded one RBI each. Daelyn Judd and Izabela Slechta led the team in walks drawn with two each.
In the circle, Ready and Alix Velzke combined for five strikeouts over the five innings, while surrendering 19 hits, 12 earned runs and two walks.
WEM continues the hunt for its first win and will get another shot Thursday when the Buccaneers match up against the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs in Janesville.