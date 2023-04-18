The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team is on the hunt for its first win of the season. It looked for it Monday night, as the Buccaneers hosted the Nicollet Raiders.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments