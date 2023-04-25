The first win of the season managed to elude the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team through their first three games of the season, but the Buccaneers found it Monday with an 11-7 victory over Triton.
WEM started strong with two runs scoring for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Triton responded with three runs in the top of the second for a brief 3-2 lead, but the Bucs not only tied things with one run in the bottom of the inning, but doubled their runs with three in the bottom of the third for a 6-3 lead.
Triton added one run in the top of the fourth and fifth inning before a five-run outing in the bottom of the fifth helped WEM extend its lead up to 11-5. The Cobras added two more runs in the seventh before the Buccaneers closed things out for their first victory of the season.
WEM was led by two-hit games from Jordan Green, Hannah Bruns, Anna Voegele and Lindy Caldwell. Jenessa Baumgarten, Emma Ready and Alayna Atherton all added one hit each. Atherton led with two RBIs, while Green, Ready, Voegele, Caldwell and Tianna Pope added one RBI each.
In the circle, Ready recorded the win after pitching for four innings, striking out four batters and only surrendering four hits, two walks and two earned runs. Alix Velzke pitched two innings, struck out one batter and allowed one hit, two walks and one earned run.