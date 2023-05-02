...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA...
.Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again
today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some
humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather
conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the
ability to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team returned home on Monday to host United South Central. The Buccaneers struggled to get their bats going in a 3-0 loss to the Rebels.
After two scoreless innings to start, the Rebels got on the scoreboard with a one-run third inning and a two-run fourth inning to take the 3-0 lead.
Jordan Green and Jenessa Baumgarten were the only two Buccaneers to record a hit during the loss. Baumgarten led the team in walks drawn with two, while Emma Woratschka and Alayna Atherton drew one walk each.
In the circle, Emma Ready pitched three innings, struck out two batters and allowed two hits, five walks and one run. Alix Velzke pitched for innings, struck out three batters and allowed three hits, no walks and two runs.
Following Tuesday’s home game against Tri-City United, the Buccaneers are set to close out their week by traveling to face Maple River at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.