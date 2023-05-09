The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team improved to 5-5 overall, as the Buccaneers went on the road to face Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons. The Bucs recorded a 24-4 victory.
WEM took a 7-1 lead through three innings with three runners scoring in the first and third innings and one run scoring in the second. But in the top of the fourth inning, the Bucs poured in runs for a 17-run inning to take a 24-1 lead. AC/GE managed to score three runs in the bottom of the inning, but wasn't able to cut down the 20-run lead.
Offensively, the Bucs only recorded nine total hits with Jenessa Baumgarten, Alayna Atherton and Alix Velzke recording two hits each and Jordan Green, Emma Woratschka and Lindy Caldwell recording one hit each.
Outside of hits, WEM found plenty of baserunners thanks to 18 drawn walks from 12 different players, which includes four walks drawn by Anna Voegele and two walks drawn from Green, Baumgarten and Atherton. Woratschka, Izabela Slechta, Briley Velzke, Robynn Schwichtenberg, Katrina Brekke, Miranda Krystosek, Kiersten Holicky and Kaedyn Judd all recorded one walk each.
In the circle, Emma Ready pitched three innings and surrendered five hits, three walks and one earned run with no strikeouts. Alix Velzke pitched an inning, recorded a strikeout and surrendered one hit, one walk and one earned run.