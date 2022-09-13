Looking to avenge last year’s 8-6 loss to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, the Cleveland Clipper boys went on the road Friday.
While the game wasn’t much like it was a year ago, the score ended up the same.
WEM scored early in the second quarter, but the Clipper defense was stellar after that. The Clipper offense found the spark it was looking for in the fourth quarter when sophomore quarterback Blake Lyons completed a series of throws to his eighth-grade brother Carson Lyons. A missed
Rain fell on the Waterville football field for the first half but subsided in the second half, and that contributed to the momentum swing.
The Buccaneers moved the ball 40 yards after the opening kickoff, but Kale Kelley hunted down a pass for an interception and return to the Clipper 43. The Clipper offense sputtered for negative yards, but Henry Strobel’s punt took a Clipper roll, and WEM took over at its 20.
Cleveland's Carter Barto, a 6-5 225-lb junior, made a tackle behind the line that contributed to a third and 27 for the Bucs on their ensuing series.
With a muffed snap on the punt, the Clippers took over on their 45 but again went backwards, before Strobel’s boot to the WEM 40.
Taking their possession into Q2, the Bucs rattled off nine running plays before a 6-yard sprint into the end zone. The 2-point conversion run was good too, and WEM went up 8-0 with 7:45 to go until the break.
Facing a fourth and 24 after Lyons got sacked for a big loss, Strobel punted again, but the Clipper defense held up, and the clock expired on the half.
Still struggling on offense, the Clippers punted on fourth and third after the second-half kickoff. Picking up a couple of first downs, the Buccaneers threatened, but saw a third-and-five pass broken up. The Clippers limited the run after, and they took over on their own 26.
Minus 10 yards was the result of their next series, Strobel’s leg once again got called to duty, and WEM started on the Clipper 42. But after a Nick Simonette sack for negative 4 yards, the Bucs didn’t complete their fourth-and 6 pass, and the Clippers took over at their 38.
After a drive by Cleveland, the Bucs intercepted a pass in the red zone and took over on their own 4.
The Bucs went three and out, but after another drive by Cleveland, WEM forced a fumble and took over again.
Again, WEM was stalled by the Clipper defense, and Cleveland got the ball back at the Waterville 41 with 4:31 remaining.
Lyons went right to his brother on first down, and the Clippers got 11 yards on a pass interference call. Jaxon Libby rattled off 3 yards on the ground, and Tanner Simonette took a screen pass for 8 yards. Two plays later, Lyons rolled for 15 yards and a touchdown. Carson Lyons looked to pulldown his brother’s 2-point conversion pass in the corner of the end zone, but the area quickly congested, and the ball fell to the turf.
Tanner Simonette intercepted a WEM pass after the kickoff, and the Clippers had 1:32 to try to score from the WEM 48, but a holding penalty was costly, and the Clippers got stuck at third and 27, before the Bucs took over and wound down the clock to preserve the win.