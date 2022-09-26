Waterville-Elysian-Morristown varsity volleyball won one of five matches at the AA Showcase Tournament at New Prague Friday and Saturday.
The WEM Buccaneers took a two-set win over Perham in the tourney, 25-14 and 25-12. They took two-set losses to New London Spicer 25-20 and 25-12; Concordia Academy 25-20 and 25-20; and Zumbrota Mazeppa 25-13 and 25-16. They also nearly forced a tiebreaker in the second set against SWC, but took the two-set loss, 25-19 and 25-23.
The Buccaneers as a team had 223 digs in the 10 sets they played, led by Josie Volkmann with 48. Claire Bohlen had 45, Addison Condon had 43, Grace Baker had 31, Ashlyn Pelant had 23, Jordan Green had 22 and Alayna Atherton had three.
The team had 91 assists in setting led by Pelant’s 47 and Baker’s 33. Condon had five, Volkmann had three, Green had two and Bohlen had one.
Tatum Richards led the team with three solo blocks and three assisted blocks. Pelant and Atherton both had one of each.
The Buccaneers had nine serving aces, led by three each from Baker, Green and Volkmann, with two from Condon and one each from Atherton and Bohlen.
WEM had 98 kills over the two-day tournament, led by Bohlen, who had 39 kills. Green had 18 kills, Condon had 16, Pelant had 13, Baker had five, Richards had four and Atherton had three.
WEM next plays Tuesday at Le Sueur-Henderson.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.