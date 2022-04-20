The track and field teams for Waterville-Elysian-Morristown made the trip over to Medford for a meet against host Medford, Blooming Prairie, Lyle-Pacelli and the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf.
The Buccaneer girls took first place with 145 team points while the boys took third place with 70.5 team points.
Addison Condon earned two first-place finishes with her individual finish in the 100-meter dash with her time time of 14.17 seconds and as a team with Riley Sammon, McKenna Schuster and Madison Zimbirch with a time of 56.69 seconds in the 4x100 relay.
Her 4x100 teammate Riley Sammon ended up claiming first place in the girls 200m behind a time of 30.28 seconds and McKenna Schuster took second in the 100m behind Cordon.
Josephine Volkmann also earned a pair of first place finishes with the top time of 2:53.46 in the girls 800m and the furthest distance in the girls triple jump at 28-10.00.
Other top finishes for the girls includes Madeline Heuss taking first in the girls 3,200m with a time of 17:16.20 while being supported by Shelby Briggs in second and Alexandra Heuss in third. In the field, Ashlyn Pelant took first in the girls shot put at 32-10.00.
The boys team saw three different fist place finishes with Evan Lange-Wenker taking first in the 300 hurdles at 49.46 seconds and Jasper Morris earning first in the 800m at 2:20.34.
Their lone first place in the field came from Samuel Rezac, who dominated the discus throw at 126-11 with second place finishing at 109-10.