The Section 2AA girls basketball tournament opened on Tuesday and the No. 4 seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers got off to a strong start with a 72-53 victory over No. 5 St. Clair.
Going into Tuesday night’s matchup, the Bucs and the Cyclones had only faced one time, which resulted in a 66-48 home victory for WEM. Despite missing out on their final two regular season games due to weather, the Bucs extended their win streak to three games with the first round win over St. Clair.
WEM was led by junior wing Claire Bohlen, who recorded team-highs 24 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Tianna Pope followed in double digits with 11 points. Alayna Atherton added nine points and 11 rebounds, Kylie LaFrance added nine points, Addyson Taylor added four assists and Ashlyn Pelant added four assists and four steals.
With the win, WEM advances to the subsection semifinals and the Section 2AA quarterfinals, where the Bucs will match up against No. 1 seeded Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.
The Bucs saw LCWM once during the regular season, which ended with WEM falling 64-45 to Class 2A No. 10 ranked LCWM. The Knights are amidst a 19-game winning streak and are coming off a 68-31 win over No. 8 Medford in the first round.
No. 4 WEM and No. 1 LCWM are set to face at 6 p.m. Thursday inside of Mankato East High School. The winner advances to play the winner of No. 2 Waseca and No. 3 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.