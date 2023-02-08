The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys and girls basketball teams matched up against the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs on Tuesday night. The girls team picked up a strong 78-44 win over the Bulldogs, while the boys fell 65-53 at home.


