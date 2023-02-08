The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys and girls basketball teams matched up against the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs on Tuesday night. The girls team picked up a strong 78-44 win over the Bulldogs, while the boys fell 65-53 at home.
Girls Basketball: WEM 78, JWP 44
The Buccaneers improved to 13-7 overall and 8-4 in Gopher Conference play after picking up their second straight win and fifth in the last six games. The Bulldogs dropped to 10-12 overall and 3-8 in conference play.
Alayna Atherton led WEM in scoring with 17 points, while Claire Bohlen and Addyson Taylor added 14 and 12 points each. Tatum Richards added nine points, Tianna Pope, Ashlyn Pelant and Addison Condon added six points each, Kylie LaFrance added three points, Alix Velzke and Jordan Green added two points each and Emma Woratschka added one point.
Katie Olson led JWP with 13 points and was followed up by Nevaeh Weimert with nine points and Faith Olson and Lilly Strauss with five points each. Presley James, Alison Olson, Paige Walz, Alexis Dahlberg, Caitlin Kleve and Hope Dimmel added two points each.
Boys Basketball: JWP 65, WEM 53
The JWP boys improved to 9-9 overall and 6-7 in conference play after snapping a three-game losing streak with the win over the Bucs. WEM dropped to 3-15 overall and 2-12 in conference play.
Daulton Bauer led JWP in scoring as one of four players in double figures with his 17 points. He was followed by Memphis James with 15 points, Caleb Quast with 11 points and Ryan Kronbach with 10 points. Landon Johnson added eight points, Cole Schlueter added three points and Ethan Born added one point.
Gavin Brown led the Buccaneers behind his 16 points and 10 rebounds. Talen Taylor added 14 points, Jasper Morris added 11 points, Redzel Priebe added eight points, Preston Grams added four points and Charles Slayton added two points.