...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches.
* WHERE...Rice County.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team was riding a five-game win streak before the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers put an end to it.
However, the Buccaneers quickly found their way back into the win column with a 61-52 victory over Maple River Tuesday night.
The win over the visiting Eagles now pushes the Buccaneers to an 8-5 overall record and a 4-2 Gopher Conference record, all while avenging a 47-42 loss dealt to them by the Eagles in Mapleton to open the season.
Junior wing Claire Bohlen and junior post Alayna Atherton helped pave the way for WEM’s victory behind near-17 point double-doubles for the juniors. Bohlen finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals and Atherton finished with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Sophomore wing Ashlyn Pelant also finished in double-digit scoring with 10 points. Senior guard Addyson Taylor dished out a team-high three assists.
Now having won six of their last seven games, the Bucs will look to continue their hot streak on Friday when they host the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights.