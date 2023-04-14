...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN
MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING...
Observations this afternoon show relative humidity values in the
20s due to dew points in the 40s and temperatures in the upper 70s
to low 80s across the area. Winds have generally remained around
10-15mph gusting to 20-25mph out of the south. The cold front is
visible within the wind field with a sharp westerly turn to the
winds as the front pushes through, with temperatures also
significantly cooler west of the front. While winds are not quite
as strong as yesterday, humidity values have continue to drop as
temperatures warm, and conditions will only improve as
temperatures fall later this evening followed by rain showers
arriving overnight. Any fires that develop will be able to spread
quickly for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.
After coming off a tough 3-1 loss to Hayfield to open the season, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team had a tall task in front of it, hosting one of Class A's top programs in the Randolph Rockets.
WEM dropped to 0-2 on the season, falling 17-2 to the Rockets.
Randolph used a pair of seven-run innings in the first and second to pull ahead before tallying one run in the third and two runs in the fourth innings. WEM saw Jordan Green and Janessa Baumgarten score its two runs in the bottoms of the third with Emma Woratschka record an RBI hit.
Emma Ready and Alix Velzke split time in the circle and recorded three combined strikeouts, while surrendering 14 hits, three walks and five earned runs of the 17 total.
The Buccaneers are still in the hunt for their first win of the season and will look for it when they return home on Tuesday to host Nicollet before going on the road to face Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday.