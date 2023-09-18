The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown football returned home on Friday night to host the Lester Prairie Bulldogs. The Buccaneers dropped to 1-2 on the season following a 38-0 loss.


  

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments