Scoring three runs in the top of the third, Blooming Prairie never looked back on the way to a 6-2 road victory Thursday night over the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team.

Starting the game with two shutout innings by Gloria Cortez and her Awesome Blossom opponent, Blooming Prairie struck in its next chance at-bat.

Stringing together a flurry of hits off of Cortez, the Awesome Blossoms jumped out to the 3-0 lead.

Inching back in the game by run scoring hits by Hannah Bruns and Rylee Pelant in the fourth and six innings, the deficit sat at two into the seventh.

Adding a couple insurance runs in the top of the seventh, Blooming Prairie held the Buccaneers scoreless in the bottom half of the frame to pull out the four-run victory.

Cortez took the loss in the circle, allowing six runs, all earned on 13 hits.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown’s Emma Woratschka and Jordan Green both had two hits in the losing effort.

The loss dropped the Buccaneers to 6-5 overall, 4-4 in the Gopher Conference.

Hoping to bounce back from the loss, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown played St. Charles and Century May 13 in Kasson-Mantorville’s invitational.

Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments