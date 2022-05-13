WEM falls to Blooming Prairie 6-2 By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scoring three runs in the top of the third, Blooming Prairie never looked back on the way to a 6-2 road victory Thursday night over the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team.Starting the game with two shutout innings by Gloria Cortez and her Awesome Blossom opponent, Blooming Prairie struck in its next chance at-bat.Stringing together a flurry of hits off of Cortez, the Awesome Blossoms jumped out to the 3-0 lead.Inching back in the game by run scoring hits by Hannah Bruns and Rylee Pelant in the fourth and six innings, the deficit sat at two into the seventh.Adding a couple insurance runs in the top of the seventh, Blooming Prairie held the Buccaneers scoreless in the bottom half of the frame to pull out the four-run victory.Cortez took the loss in the circle, allowing six runs, all earned on 13 hits.Waterville-Elysian-Morristown’s Emma Woratschka and Jordan Green both had two hits in the losing effort.The loss dropped the Buccaneers to 6-5 overall, 4-4 in the Gopher Conference.Hoping to bounce back from the loss, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown played St. Charles and Century May 13 in Kasson-Mantorville’s invitational. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Buccaneer Loss Gloria Cortez Sport Prairie Deficit St. Charles Victory Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault woman sentenced to probation in mother's death Film's claim of 2K ballot ‘mules' has gaping holes Lightning sets garage ablaze Graduates thank Rice County Treatment Court Documentary review was political commentary Upcoming Events May 13 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, May 13, 2022 May 13 Friday the 13th club Fri, May 13, 2022 May 13 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Fri, May 13, 2022 May 13 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, May 13, 2022 May 13 Joyann Parker, Patsy Cline Tribute Fri, May 13, 2022 Submit an Event