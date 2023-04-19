The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Medford on Tuesday to compete in the Tiger Invite alongside Blooming Prairie, Lyle-Pacelli and hosts Medford. WEM boys took second with 80 points and the WEM girls took third with 85 points.

(WEM T&F) Bella Quick 4x800

WEM’s Bella Quick runs her leg of the girls 4x800 relay during the Tiger Invite in Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(WEM T&F) Evan Lange-Wenker

WEM’s Evan Lange-Wenker attempts to clear the bar on a high jump attempt during the Tiger Invite in Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

