The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Medford on Tuesday to compete in the Tiger Invite alongside Blooming Prairie, Lyle-Pacelli and hosts Medford. WEM boys took second with 80 points and the WEM girls took third with 85 points.
WEM swept both 800-meter runs thanks to Josephine Volkmann from the girls team and Nate Boese from the boys team. Volkamnn recorded the top time of 2:46.73 in the girls 800m and Boese recorded the top time of 2:24.10 with Preston Grams following closely behind in third place.
Ashlyn Pelant recorded WEM’s only other first place finish and she did so in the girls shot put, where she won by nearly six feet with her throw of 36 feet, 4.5 inches. Medford’s Reagan Sutherland was the next closest at 30 feet, 5.5 inches.
The Buccaneers also had multiple second and third place finishes on the track and in field events.
Loryn Caldwell and Macy Anderson finished second and fourth in the girls 100m hurdles before Caldwell would finish fourth in the 300m hurdles. John Woratschka and Dru Ohnstad finished second and third in the boys 110m hurdles on the boys’ end.
Addison Condon and Evan Lange-Wenker both finished second in their respective 100m dashes. Jaiden Williams finished third in the girls 200m, while Cody Culhane, Dylan Holicky and Ethan Einertson went fourth, fifth and sixth in the boys 200m. Holicky, Einertson and Boese also finished second, fourth and sixth in the boys 400m.
Grams and Wyatt Jans led in the 1,600m runs with a third and fourth place finish in the boys run. Liberty Morris placed sixth in the girls run. Jans finished second in the boys 3,200m at 13:03.83 and Madeline Heuss finished third in the girls 3,200m at 17:20.98.
WEM earned a pair of second place finishes in the 4x100 relays. Caldwell, Condon, Ella Duenes and Jaiden Williams recorded a time of 57.05 seconds in the girls and Culhane, Ethan Greenwald, Lange-Wenker and Holikcy recorded a time of 52.20 seconds in the boys relay. Heuss, Alenka Jans, Bella Quick and Kyeria Morris recorded a third place finish in the 4x800 relay at 13:37.48.
In field events for the girls, Jaiden Williams placed second in the high jump, Tatum Richards and Macy Anderson finished second and third in the pole vault, Condon Duenes and Volkmann went second, third and fourth in the long jump, Volkamnn finished second in the triple jump and Pelant finished seventh in the discus throw.
The boys were led by a second place finish from Lange-Wenker in the high jump at five feet, 10 inches. Greenwald led the Bucs with a third place finish in the triple jump at 26 feet, 6.50 inches and with a pair of fourth place finishes in the long jump and pole vault. Holicky was WEM’s top thrower in the shot put with a fourth place finish and Cody Akemann was WEM’s top thrower in the discus throw with a fourth place finish.