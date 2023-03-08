The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team was ready to open Section 2AA play on Tuesday night and traveled down to Waseca to play the Bluejays. The No. 6 seeded Buccaneers saw their season end with a 57-38 loss to the No. 3 seeded Bluejays.


