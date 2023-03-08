...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team was ready to open Section 2AA play on Tuesday night and traveled down to Waseca to play the Bluejays. The No. 6 seeded Buccaneers saw their season end with a 57-38 loss to the No. 3 seeded Bluejays.
Waseca used a pair of nine-point first halves from Damarius Russell and Carson Ohnstad to take a 26-19 lead over WEM going into halftime. Gavin Brown and Talen Taylor led the Bucs in the first half with seven points and six points respectively.
WEM had a tough time slowing down Russell in the second half as Waseca’s sophomore guard recorded 13 points in the half to finish with a game-high 22 points. Taylor scored seven more points to finish with 13 total, but the Bucs weren’t able to overcome the deficit.
Taylor’s 13 points led WEM in scoring, while Brown also finished in double figures with 10 points. Gabe Androli added seven points, Preston Grams added five points, Jasper Morris added two points and Charles Slayton added one point in the loss.
With the season at its official end for WEM, the Buccaneers now depart with their senior class that includes forwards Gabe Androli and Shane Davis and center Alex Roemhildt.