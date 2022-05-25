The story has been the same all season for the Bethlehem Academy softball team: aiming to stay focused on what is in front of it.
“We are focused one game at a time, one at-bat at a time,” said coach Scott Trump.
Into the Section 1A playoff game against third-seeded United South Central on Tuesday night in Alexander Park, the second-seeded Cardinals didn’t peak ahead, handling business in a 9-4 win.
The offense shined brightest for Bethlehem Academy in the victory, Trump said.
“Bats carried us today.”
“Three or four girls carried us yesterday. Tonight, it was three or four different girls that carried us. That’s the beauty of this team,” he added.
Tuesday night, it was seventh grader Sarah Tobin that led the charge for the Cardinals. Trailing 1-0 into the bottom of the first, Tobin pushed Bethlehem Academy back ahead. After a Morgan Wilson run-scoring single, Tobin slashed a double to left field, plating two more Cardinals for the 3-1 lead.
The lead by Bethlehem Academy expanded in the bottom of second to 4-1.
United South Central’s big top of third quickly erased that advantage. Using some long at-bats to force walks by Morgan Wilson, a single by the Rebels tied the game right back up at 4-4. Tobin then answered again in the bottom half of the inning. Slashing a double to the outfield, the seventh grader put her team back in front.
Tobin attributes the team’s approach to coming through again in the clutch. “As a team, we really get motivated to go up there and that gives me confidence at the plate. It takes the pressure off and you can just have fun up there,” she said.
Staked to the 5-4 lead, Wilson bounced back with a perfect top of the fourth to get her team back up to bat. RBIs by Anna Tobin, Sarah Tobin and Josie Rose broke the game wide open at 9-4 after four completed innings.
“Responding to adversity, that's what that was,” said Trump on the big inning.
Wilson took over from there. Not allowing another run to score, the freshman pitcher capped the 9-4 win for the Cardinals. Sarah Tobin finished her day at the plate with three hits and four RBIs.
“She stepped up today and came through. She was phenomenal,” said Trump.
Anna Tobin also had a big day at the plate, smacking two hits of her own for three RBIs.
Bethlehem Academy now sits at 14-5 overall on the year.
The Cardinals will play again on Thursday in Austin’s Todd Park.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6, Hayfield 3
In the other side of the Section 1A bracket, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown was tasked with taking on top-seeded Hayfield Tuesday night on the road.
The Buccaneers were not intimidated by the Vikings, pulling off the upset victory by a 6-3 margin.
Scoreless into the top of the fourth, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown broke out for four runs thanks to doubles by Alayna Atherton and Jordan Green to lead by that margin. Hayfield inched its way back into the game with runs in the fifth and sixth inning to make it 4-3 into the final frame. But two important insurance runs gave the Buccaneers some much needed breathing room as Gloria Cortez kept Hayfield off the board for the victory.
At 10-10, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown also advances to Todd Park.
Cardinals vs Buccaneers
As both teams are 2-0 thus far in the Section 1A playoffs, Bethlehem Academy and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown will now square off in the subsection championship. The meeting will be the second of the season between the two, as the Cardinals hold a 7-0, May 5 victory over the Buccaneers.
That earlier win will not change how Bethlehem approaches the game.
“Nothing changes for us, we have to focus on us. We will focus on doing what we do, the rest will take care of itself,” said Trump.
First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Austin.
The winner advances to the section semifinals while the loser will be sent to the elimination bracket.
Kasson-Mantorville 10, Faribault 0
Also beginning their postseason push, the Faribault softball team traveled to Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday night in the three versus six match up in the Section 1AAA Playoffs.
The Komets jumped out to the early lead to roll to the 10-0 five-inning decision. Scoring at least a run in each of its chances, Kasson-Mantorville sent Faribault to the elimination bracket.
Rylee Sietsema took the loss for the Falcons, allowing 10 runs, eight earned.
Jamie Adamek picked up two hits at the plate in the defeat.
Faribault now plays Austin on Thursday in Todd Park.
A win will advance the victor to play later that day while a loss ends the season.