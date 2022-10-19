Waterville-Elysian-Morristown nabbed a 3-1 win over Blooming Prairie Tuesday to finish off the regular season, with a 9-2 conference record.
The Buccaneers beat Blooming Prairie with set scores of 25-15, 26-28, 25-23 and 25-19.
The Buccaneers registered 60 kills in the four-set match, with three girls in double figures, led by Alayna Atherton with 21 kills. Claire Bohlen at 16 and Addison Condon at 13. Ashlyn Pelant had four kills, Josie Volkmann and Jordan Green had two each, and Grace Baker and Tatum Richards had one each.
WEM had 146 digs in the match, with seven girls in double figures, led by Bohlen with 31. Volkmann had 26 digs, Condon had 21, Baker and Green each had 19, Pelant had 16, Atherton had 11 and Ella Duenes had three.
The team had 16 serving aces in the match, led by Baker with six. Bohlen had three aces and the team got two aces each from Green, Pelant and Volkmann, and Condon had one ace. The team had 90 percent serving efficiency in the match, with 10 serving errors.
Volleyball coach Crystal Lamont said WEM with the win finished the regular season 9-2 in the Gopher Conference and 15-13 overall.
Section 2AA seeds were scheduled to come out Wednesday, she said, while the first post-season games are slated for Thursday, Oct. 27.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.