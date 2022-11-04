Team trophy photo.JPG

No. 2 seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown shows its Sub-Section 2AA-South Championship trophy from their semifinal win Thursday over the No. 1 Panthers. The Buccaneers advance to the Section 2AA Championship final Saturday at St. Peter, against Belle Plaine. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers volleyball team knocked off the top-seeded New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers in a 3-1 match Thursday in New Prague to advance to the Section 2AA championship final.


No. 4, Grace Baker plays the ball in a volley Thursday against top-seeded New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in Waterville-Elysian-Morristown’s upset victory to win the Sub-Section 2AA-South Championship Thursday in New Prague, and advance to the Section 2AA Championship final. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
WEM's Josephine Volkmann serves Thursday in the Sub-Section 2AA-South Championship in New Prague on the way to a 3-1 win. The Buccaneers play in the Section 2AA Championship Saturday at St. Peter. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
No. 10 Alayna Atherton jumps to play the volley against the Panthers in Waterville-Elysian-Morristown's upset of No. 1 NRHEG. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
No. 9 Addison Condon sets the ball Thursday in WEM's 3-1 win over NRHEG. The Buccaneers advance to the 2AA Section Championship, Saturday at St. Peter, against Belle Plaine. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

