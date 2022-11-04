No. 2 seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown shows its Sub-Section 2AA-South Championship trophy from their semifinal win Thursday over the No. 1 Panthers. The Buccaneers advance to the Section 2AA Championship final Saturday at St. Peter, against Belle Plaine. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
No. 4, Grace Baker plays the ball in a volley Thursday against top-seeded New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in Waterville-Elysian-Morristown’s upset victory to win the Sub-Section 2AA-South Championship Thursday in New Prague, and advance to the Section 2AA Championship final. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
WEM's Josephine Volkmann serves Thursday in the Sub-Section 2AA-South Championship in New Prague on the way to a 3-1 win. The Buccaneers play in the Section 2AA Championship Saturday at St. Peter. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
No. 9 Addison Condon sets the ball Thursday in WEM's 3-1 win over NRHEG. The Buccaneers advance to the 2AA Section Championship, Saturday at St. Peter, against Belle Plaine. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers volleyball team knocked off the top-seeded New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers in a 3-1 match Thursday in New Prague to advance to the Section 2AA championship final.
The South Sub-section No. 2 seeded WEM took out the No. 1 Panthers in set scores of 17-25, 25-10, 28-26 and 25-20.
WEM had 49 total attacks, but 13 errors and 11 kills in the first set, losing by five points. The Bucaneers came back in a big way, with 47 attacks in the second set and just two errors, with 13 kills, for the 15-point win. They won by two points in the close third set, which included 66 attacks, with 10 errors and 15 kills. And they had 72 attacks in the fourth set, with five errors and 16 kills, for a five-point set and match win.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown finished with 53 kills in the match, led by outside hitter Claire Bohlen with 24, middle hitter Alayna Atherton with 13, outside hitter Addison Condon with 11, middle hitter Jordan Green with four and setter Grace Baker with one.
WEM had 155 digs and 78 receive-assists in the match. Six players had double-figures in digs, led by libero Josie Volkmann with 37. Baker had 33 digs, Bohlen had 27, Condon had 19, outside hitter Ashlyn Pelant had 16 and Atherton had 14. Condon led the team’s receive-assists with 31, Volkmann had 27 and Bohlen had 12.
The Buccaneers improve to 18-13 on the season. WEM volleyball coach Crystal Lamont said the Buccaneers advance to play in the Section 2AA Championship game against the Belle Plaine Tigers, at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in St. Peter.
Belle Plaine enters the match with a 24-6 record, including thee sections wins, over Sibley East, Norwood-Young America and Southwest Christian. WEM took a loss to the Tigers in straight sets, in their second match of the season, August 30 at Belle Plaine.
Belle Plaine is the SuSub-Section 2AA-North Championship and was the No. 2 seed in the North, advancing with a win over No. 1 seed Southwest Christian.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.