Rankings are based on the votes of media members across Minnesota. Listings include first-place votes in parentheses, record and total voting points.
CLASS 6A
1. Maple Grove (8) 7-0 89; 2. Rosemount (1) 7-0 81; 3. Stillwater 7-0 72; 4. Eden Prairie 5-2 61; 5. Lakeville South 5-2 56; 6. Centennial 5-2 38; 7. Shakopee 5-2 34; 8. Forest Lake 6-1 26; 9. Woodbury 6-1 16; 10. Prior Lake 4-3 14
CLASS 5A
1. Mankato West (8) 7-0 97; 2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 7-0 92; 3. Elk River 7-0 81; 4. St. Francis 7-0 65; 5. Mahtomedi 6-1 63; 6. Chanhassen 6-1 44; 7. Rochester Mayo 6-1 42; 8. Sauk Rapids-Rice 6-1 25; 9. Robbinsdale Armstrong 6-1 24; 10. Waconia 5-2 7
CLASS 4A
1. Stewartville (7) 7-0 92; 2. Hutchinson (1) 6-1 90; 3. Mound Westonka (1) 7-0 78; 4. Becker (1) 6-1 74; 5. Marshall 7-0 56; 6. Grand Rapids 7-0 50; 7. Simley 6-1 48; 8. Rocori 5-2 18; 9. Fridley 5-2 10; 10. Hermantown 5-2 7; (tie) Willmar 5-2 7
CLASS 3A
1. Esko (8) 7-0 95; 2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) 7-0 90; 3. Dassel-Cokato 6-1 75; 4. Rochester Lourdes 6-1 69; 5. Cannon Falls 6-1 57; 6. Waseca 6-1 50; 7. Watertown-Mayer 6-1 36; 8. Milaca 6-1 35; 9. New London-Spicer 6-1 31; 10. Minneapolis Henry 6-1 6
CLASS 2A
1. Chatfield (9) 7-0 99; 2. Minneapolis North 7-0 89; 3. Barnesville 7-0 79; 4. Jackson County Central 7-0 69; 5. Caledonia 6-1 53; 6. Eden Valley-Watkins 7-0 53; 7. Kimball Area 7-0 38; 8. St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 7-0 28; 9. Blue Earth Area 6-1 15; 10. Rush City 7-0 9
CLASS 1A
1. Lester Prairie (6) 7-0 95; 2. Mahnomen/Waubun (2) 7-0 86; 3. Fillmore Central 7-0 72; 4. Deer River (1) 7-0 67; 5. BOLD (1) 6-1 56; 6. Minneota 6-1 55; 7. Lakeview 6-1 40; 8. Mayer Lutheran 5-2 20; 9. Dawson-Boyd 6-1 19; 10. New York Mills 6-1 18
