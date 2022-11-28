TUESDAY, NOV. 28
Girls Basketball
Faribault vs Pine Island, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at Leroy-Ostrander, 7:15 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
WEM at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Waseca (WEM) vs Winona, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
Faribault vs Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
WEM at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Bethlehem Academy vs Wabasha-Kellogg, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Metro-South (Faribault/Bethlehem Academy) vs Prior Lake (Burnsville Ice Center), 7 p.m.
Waseca (WEM) at Fairmont, 7:30 p.m.
Faribault vs Rochester John Marshall, 6 p.m.
Waseca (WEM) vs Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
WEM/JWP at Medford quad meet, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics
Faribault at St. Peter (Gustavus), 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
Bethlehem Academy vs Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
Faribault vs Stewartville, 7:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Cotter Schools, 7:15 p.m.
WEM vs Le Sueur-Henderson, 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
Faribault hosts the Dick Shiels Invite, 10 a.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Chisago Lakes Tournament, 9:30 a.m.
WEM/JWP at Blue Earth Area Invitational. 10 a.m.
Dance
Faribault at Lakeville South
Waseca (WEM) at Blue Mound, 12 p.m.
Waseca (WEM) at Blue Mound, 1:45 p.m.
