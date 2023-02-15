Maggie Rauenhorst

Faribault's Maggie Rauenhorst takes first place at the Gopher State National tournament. (Photo courtesy of Gina Yetzer)


Grady Anderson

Faribault's Grady Anderson places second in the Janesville tournament and punches his card to the NYWA state tournament. (Photo courtesy of Gina Yetzer)

Recommended for you

Load comments