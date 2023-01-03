.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through
Wednesday. The worst conditions will be early this afternoon when
heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the
region.
A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota
will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an
inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Heavy snow
will continue to spread across central Minnesota and western
Wisconsin into early afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant
travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due
to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this
heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with
the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest
Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for
areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow.
The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady light to moderate snow develops
overnight and persists through Wednesday. Most locations can
expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during that period.
Please adjust your travel plans if possible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation.
Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up
to one tenth of an inch. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed
precipitation expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and
ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Scott, Dakota, Le Sueur and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
While some teams made sure to stay busy over the holiday break with various tournaments, Tuesday was set to be the first day of action for many squads embracing the return of the regular season grind.
Unfortunately for some teams, Mother Nature once again got involved and filled Tuesday with a series of postponements being set in place due to weather conditions.
The Faribault boys basketball game at Mankato East was rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 16, so the Falcons will return to action following their trip to Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday when they host Red Wing at 7:30 p.m.
The Faribault boys hockey team was last on the ice in a 5-3 victory over Waseca on Dec. 20 and will now return to action on Thursday when the Falcons go on the road to face Mankato West following the postponement of their home game against Rochester Lourdes.
Faribault boys swim and dive last competed in its home meet against Big 9 title hopeful Rochester Century and will now compete against Mankato West at the Mankato East pool on Tuesday, Jan. 10, after their Tuesday postponement.
Following wins over Tri-City United and Lester Prairie over the holiday break, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team will return to regular season play on Thursday when they host St. Clair with their Tuesday home game against Medford postponed.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team split games against Waseca and WEM during the holiday break and will go on the road to face Blooming Prairie following their Tuesday home game against Goodhue postponement.