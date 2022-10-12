Waterville-Elysian-Morristown took a 3-1 win at Maple River Monday and then took a five-set loss to Bethlehem Academy on Tuesday.
Against Maple River, WEM won the first set with a comfortable margin, 25-15 then lost the second set 25-17 before taking tight sets 25-21 and 25-23 to win the match.
The Buccaneers had 53 kills, 14 aces and 16 serving errors. They also had 52 set assists and 83 digs, with four assisted blocks.
Alayna Atherton led the team in kills with 18, Claire Bohlen had 17, Jordan Green had 11, Addison Condon had four and Ashlyn Pelant had three.
Pelant led the team in set assists with 24 and had 12 digs. The team has six players in double figures in digs, led by Green with 15, while Grace Baker and Bohlen each had 14 digs, Josie Volkmann had 13, Pelant had 12 and Condon had 10. Atherton had four digs and Anna Voegele had one. Bohlen and Green also had two assisted blocks.
Bohlen led the team in aces with seven. Baker, Green and Volkmann each had two aces and Condon had one ace.
On Tuesday, WEM hosted Bethlehem Academy and the Buccaneers came out strong, winning the first set in close fashion, 25-23, then took the second set 25-22. The Cardinals regrouped and took the third set 25-18 and forced a tie-breaker with a 25-22 win of the fourth set. Bethlehem Academy then outlasted the Buccaneers 15-11 to take the win, 3-2.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown had 58 kills in their match against the Cardinals, with three girls in double figures, led by Atherton with 21, Bohlen with 13 and Green with 12. Pelant and Condon both had five kills and Volkmann and Baker each had one.
The Buccaneers had 11 aces led by Bohlen with four and two each by Baker and Green. And Condon, Pelant and Volkman each had one ace.
The Bucs defense had 157 digs in the match, with all seven girls in double figures. Volkman led the team with 39 digs, Condon had 35, Bohlen had 26, Baker had 20, Pelant had 16, Green had 11 and Atherton had 10.
Pelant led the team in set assists with 29 and Baker had 19. Atherton had one block and two block assists, Bohlen had two block assists, and Condon and Green both had an assist on a block.
WEM is now 12-10 overall and 8-2 in the Gopher Conference. The Cardinals are now 9-0 in the Gopher Conference.
Next up for WEM is the Eastview Tourney Friday and Saturday.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.