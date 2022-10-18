The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers took a sound shellacking Friday at the hands of Mid Southeast-White Conference foes Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Thunderbirds, 50-12.

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

