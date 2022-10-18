The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers took a sound shellacking Friday at the hands of Mid Southeast-White Conference foes Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Thunderbirds, 50-12.
The Buccaneers hosting the T-Birds scored twice, with rushing touchdowns by Dylan Holicky and senior Ethan Greenwald while the Thunderbirds scored seven times, all on the ground, to run away with the game.
Buccaneers quarterback Preston Grams had 124 yards passing in the game, connecting on nine of 19 passes. Senior running back Ethan Greenwald led the ground game with 18 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown. Dylan Holicky had six carries for three yards and one touchdown.
Grams was pestered by the Thunderbird defense and had eight carries for minus-28 yards.
Senior tight end Gabe Androli led the receiver corps with five catches for 79 yards for the Buccaneers, including a long of 40 yards. Tarek Tolzman had two receptions for 36 yards and Dylan Holicky had two catches for 20 yards.
GFW was one for four passing for 25 yards, and had 46 rushing attempts to generate 381 yards on the ground.
The Thunderbirds' offense was led by Rex Monson's 13 carries for 69 yards and two TDs. Nick TenEyck had nine carries for 107 yards and a score. Jacob Rose ran for 61 yards and one TD and Dylan Bernstein ran for 58 yards and a score.
The Buccaneers were led on defense by Dylan Holicky with eight solo tackles and one assist. Defensive end Gabe Androli and Ethan Greenwald both had five solo tackles and Greewald had three assists. Sophomore guard Keegan Kuball had four solo tackles and one assist.
Junior Bryce Gagnon had three solo tackles and a sack. Sophomore middle linebacker Maddox Moreno had three solo tackles. Brody Holicky had two solo tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Jacob Androli had two solo tackles for WEM. Avery Breyer had one solo tackle and one assist.
Senior Tytan Larson had a fumble recovery for WEM. Talen Taylor and Zach Quast each had a tackle assist. Junior Ahmad Alladin, senior cornerback Ageo Morales and junior Spencer Oorlog each had one solo tackle for WEM.
On special teams, Avery Breyer had three kickoff returns for 105 yards, including a long of 40 yards. Talen Taylor had two punts for 48 yards, a long of 27.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown falls to 1-6 on the season. The Buccaneers next play at home against the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers in a Mid Southeast-White Conference game, Wednesday. The 0-7 Panthers are coming off a 53-12 loss to Blooming Prairie.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop moves to 6-1 on the season. The Thunderbirds play at home against St. Clair-Loyola (7-0) in another conference tilt Wednesday.