The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown varsity football team scored first and stayed close through the first quarter Wednesday against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva but were outmatched in the end and fell 40-12.

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

