The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown varsity football team scored first and stayed close through the first quarter Wednesday against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva but were outmatched in the end and fell 40-12.
Junior fullback Dylan Holicky got the Buccaneers on the board with a 6-yard scoring run at 7:01 in the first quarter. The two-point conversion attempt was no good, making for a 6-0 lead.
The Panthers reacted quickly with a pass by sophomore quarterback Alden Dobberstein to senior running back Andrew Phillips for a 51-yard score and with a two-point conversion took an 8-0 lead. It was the first of four touchdowns Phillips would make for NRHEG, the other three coming on the ground.
The score held up until the second quarter, when the Panthers defense scored on a fumble recovered by senior linebacker Ethan Thompson. The PAT was no good making it 14-6 Panthers.
NRHEG scored again on a 4-yard run by Phillips at the 1:50 mark in the second quarter and took a 20-8 lead into halftime. Phillips scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter and again in the fourth, on a 60-yarder, then Thompson had a 7-yard score at the 7:10 mark of the fourth quarter to up the lead to 40-6.
The Buccaneers got back on the scoreboard with a pass by sophomore quarterback Preston Grams to senior wide receiver Ageo Morales for a 40-yard touchdown, and the two-point try was no good to make it 40-12, Panthers.
Dylan Holicky led the Buccaneers with 135 yards rushing on 18 carries, with one TD, and 66 yards passing for another score. Senior halfback Ethan Greenwald had 14 carries for 64 yards.
Ageo Morales led receiving with one catch for 40 yards and a score. Senior tight end Gabe Androli had two catches for 31 yards. Junior wide receiver Evan Lange-Wenker had one catch for 13 yards.
Holicky led the defense with six solo tackles, two assists, one tackle for a loss and two forced fumbles. Androli had six solo tackles, two for a loss. Senior defensive lineman Gabe Roberts had three solo tackles, one for a loss. Morales, Brody Holicky and Avery Breyer all had two solo tackles.
Phillips led the Panthers with 100 yards rushing and three scores, and 73 yards receiving for another score.
The Buccaneers fell to 0-5 on the season and in last place in the Mid-Southeast-White Conference and 1-7 overall.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown takes the No. 8 seed in the Class 2AA Section Tournament, and will play Tuesday against the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals, a rematch with St. Clair-Loyola. The game will be played at Mankato Loyola Football Field.
NRHEG has a No. 6 seed in the tournament and will also play Tuesday, at Mapleton, against No. 3 seed Maple River.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.