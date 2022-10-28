Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball swept the visiting St. Clair in the first round of the 2AA Section Quarterfinals Thursday.
The No. 2 seeded Buccaneers beat No. 7 St. Clair 3-0 with set scores of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-7.
WEM advances to play the winner of No. 3 seeded Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, which defeated No. 6 Blue Earth Area on Thursday, with set scores of 24-26, 25-17, 25-14 and 25-19.
Semi-finals are at Mankato East on Tuesday, November 1. WEM will play the second game at approximately 7:45 p.m. The first game at 6 p.m. will be No. 1 NRHEG versus No. 5 Waseca.
The Buccaneers had 42 kills against St. Clair, led by Claire Bohlen with 17. Alayna Atherton had 12 kills, Addison Condon had four and Jordan Green and Ashlyn Pelant had three each.
WEM had 108 digs in the match, led by Condon and Josie Volkmann, who each had 22 digs. Bohlen had 16 digs, Pelant had 13, Grace Baker had 11 and Atherton had 10.
The team served seven aces, with two each by Bohlen and Pelant, and one ace each by Volkmann, Condon and Baker. Atherton led the team with two blocks and Bohlen had one.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.