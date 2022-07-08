Wanamingo Jacks continue hot streak over Austin By STEPHEN MCDANIEL stephen.mcdaniel@apgsomn.com Stephen McDaniel Author email Jul 8, 2022 Jul 8, 2022 Updated 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Before going on a week break with the July 4 weekend passing, the Wanamingo Jacks racked up 28 runs over the span of two games with a 15-10 win over Owatonna and a 13-1 win over Pine Island.Coming out of the break, the Jacks continued their hot streak by picking up an 8-1 victory on the road over the Austin Greyhounds.The Greyhounds went up 1-0 in the first inning, but it was only a matter of time before Wanamingo took full control of the things.The Jacks took the lead with three runs scored in the fifth inning and piled on one run in the seventh, three runs in the eighth and one more run for good measure in the top of the ninth.First baseman Jacob Glarner led the way with a team-leading tie of three hits and two RBIs. Second baseman Rhett Evans had three hits and one RBI and third baseman Zach Hutton had two RBIs.Catcher Braxton Baker and shortstop Sam Roosen had one hit and one RBI each, left fielder Brock Baker had two hits, right fielder Eric Swiggum and center fielder Gavin Roosen had one hit each.On the mound, Alex Roosen pitched a complete game and posted 12 strikeouts while only giving up three total hits, one walk and one earned run through all nine innings.The Jacks improved to 11-4 with five games remaining in the regular season. {span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wanamingo Jacks Hit Baseball Sport Eric Swiggum Brock Baker Gavin Roosen Braxton Baker Sam Roosen Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now $1 million bail set for man charged in alleged road rage murder Faribault brothers sexually abused girl, charges allege 1 man hospitalized, 1 man charged in alleged road rage assault Police concerned missing Northfield girl may not be found alive Another truck strikes 7th Street bridge Upcoming Events Jul 8 Magician Brodini! Fri, Jul 8, 2022 Jul 8 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Fri, Jul 8, 2022 Jul 8 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Jul 8, 2022 Jul 9 Farmers Market Sat, Jul 9, 2022 Jul 9 Wednesday Wear Sat, Jul 9, 2022 Submit an Event