Jacob Glarner RUN (Wanamingo Jacks)

Wanamingo Jacks first baseman Jacob Glarner (23) gets a lead after reaching first during the Jacks' 10-2 loss against the Raymond Rockets in the Class C State Tournament hosted at Bell Field in Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

After fighting their way back through elimination play with a win over Region 5C’s top-seeded Stewartville-Racine in the finale, the Wanamingo Jacks punched their ticket to the Class C state tournament and made the trip over to Bell Field in Faribault on Sunday.

Alex Roosen P (Wanamingo Jacks)

Wanamingo Jacks pitcher Alex Roosen (29) throws a pitch during the Jacks' 10-2 loss against the Raymond Rockets in the Class C State Tournament hosted at Bell Field in Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Eric Swiggum RUN (Wanamingo Jacks)

Wanamingo Jacks right fielder Eric Swiggum (27) reaches first base during the Jacks' 10-2 loss against the Raymond Rockets in the Class C State Tournament hosted at Bell Field in Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Dylan Craig C (Wanamingo Jacks)

Wanamingo Jacks catcher Dylan Craig (33) tags a runner out at home off a throw from Braxton Baker during the Jacks' 10-2 loss against the Raymond Rockets in the Class C State Tournament hosted at Bell Field in Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Sam Roosen BAT (Wanamingo Jacks)

Wanamingo Jacks shortstop Sam Roosen (24) swings at a pitch during the Jacks' 10-2 loss against the Raymond Rockets in the Class C State Tournament hosted at Bell Field in Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

