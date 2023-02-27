The Faribault wrestling team made the trip out to the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester on Friday for the Section 1AAA individual tournament. When it was all said and done, junior Elliot Viland lifted a section title while being joined by JT Hausen, Ricky Cordova, Bo Bokman and Hunter Conrad in punching their tickets to the Class AAA state tournament.
Viland’s run to the Section 1AAA 160 pound title started off with a pair of byes, which led him right into a semifinals matchup against Winona’s Julien Vinson-Audetat. It took a little under two minutes for Viland to pin his way into the finals.
In the 160 finals, Viland saw Owatonna’s RJ Reinardy and capped off his day with a dominant showing after pinning Reinardy in only 24 seconds to claim first place and a spot in the state tournament.
At 120 pounds, JT Hausen looked to be in prime position for a section title, especially after tech falling Rochester Century’s Gabrien Callies 18-3 in just under three minutes in the semifinals.
He matched up against Owatonna’s defending section champ Lane Karsten in the finals and quickly went up on Karsten. With the lead going into the third period, Karsten rallied back with a series of takedowns to get back into the match.
Hausen got in a takedown and went outside the circle, but Karsten managed to maintain both feet still in for the two points. But caught in a bad spot, Karsten managed to add some back points for a nearfall to steal the lead from Hausen towards the very end.
Despite not getting the section title, Hausen’s spot at state was secured with his semifinals win and now Faribault’s No. 2 ranked 120-pounder sets his sights on winning the Class AAA 120 title.
One weight up from Hausen, senior Ricky Cordova made a run to the finals and qualified for state at 126 pounds. Cordova recorded a pin in the quarterfinals round before pulling out a 3-0 decision over Rochester Mayo’s Max Erickson in the semifinals to reach the title match.
But there, Cordova would fall in a 5-2 decision to Northfield’s Keith Harner. His semifinal win over Erickson secured true second place and punched his ticket to state.
Faribault’s final two state qualifiers both had to earn their spots as 145-pounder Bo Bokman and 152-pounder Hunter Conrad both ended up in true second place matches after their runs to the finals.
Bokman recorded back-to-back falls in the quarter and semifinals to match up with Mayo’s Calder Sheehan in the finals. He came close to upsetting No. 5 ranked Sheehan, but ultimately fell in a 6-5 decision.
He entered a true second place match against Rochester John Marshall’s Darius Jordan, who fell to Sheehan in the semifinals. Bokman earned his spot at state by pinning Jordan in just under two minutes.
Conrad also started his day off with a pin in the quarterfinals before winning by a 3-0 decision in the semifinals over Winona’s Owen Allred, which set up a finals match against No. 2 ranked Cael Robb of Owatonna.
He was pinned by Robb in the finals and was forced to battle for second place against JM’s Ethyn Bertschinger. Conrad picked up the win by fall at 3:48 to secure his spot in second place and join his teammates at state.
While Faribault is sending five to state, the Falcons narrowly missed out on sending a bunch more, who just missed the cut. They had four wrestlers finish in third place with three not getting a shot at true second with their semifinals loss.
Third place finishers included Lain Kuhlman at 106 pounds, Isaac Yetzer at 138 pounds, George Soto at 182 pounds and Gabe Shatskikh at 220 pounds. Soto had a shot at true second, but fell in a 3-1 decision to Northfield’s Owen Murphy.
Other placements included Lucas Nelson (113 pounds), Marcos Ramirez (195) and Giovanni Pino (285) in fourth place and Cooper Leichtnam (170) finishing in sixth place after having to injury default in the consolation semifinals and not being able to compete in the fifth place match.