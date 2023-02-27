The Faribault wrestling team made the trip out to the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester on Friday for the Section 1AAA individual tournament. When it was all said and done, junior Elliot Viland lifted a section title while being joined by JT Hausen, Ricky Cordova, Bo Bokman and Hunter Conrad in punching their tickets to the Class AAA state tournament.

Cordova and Harner

Faribault’s Ricky Cordova competes in the 126 pound title match. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Elliot Viland (160)

Faribault’s Elliot Viland looks to pin his opponent on his way to a Section 1AAA 160 pound title. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
JT Hausen (120)

Faribault’s JT Hausen looks to pin his opponent during his run to the 120 pound title match. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Hunter Conrad (152)

Faribault’s Hunter Conrad raises his arm after earning true second place at 152 pounds. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Bo Bokman (145)

Faribault’s Bo Bokman competes in the 145 pound title match. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

