UPCOMING SPORTS SCHEDULE By STEPHEN MCDANIEL stephen.mcdaniel@apgsomn.com Stephen McDaniel Author email Apr 14, 2022 Apr 14, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FRIDAY, APRIL 15SoftballFaribault vs Mankato East, 4 p.m.MONDAY, APRIL 18BaseballFaribault at Mankato East, 5 p.m.WEM at JWP, 4:30 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.SoftballBethlehem Academy vs Medford, 4:40 p.m.WEM vs JWP, 1 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.Track and FieldKenyon-Wanamingo triangular at Lake City, 4:15 p.m.Boys Golf:Faribault vs Southwest Christian (Faribault Golf and Country Club), 2:30 p.m.Girls Golf:Faribault at Mankato East, 2:30 p.m.TUESDAY, APRIL 19Baseball:Faribault at Owatonna, 5 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Cotter Schools, 5 p.m.Softball:Faribault vs Owatonna, 5 p.m.Bethlehem Academy vs Goodhue, 4:30 p.m.Track and Field:Faribault vs Mankato West, Rochester Mayo at Rochester Mayo, 4:30 p.m.WEM, MSAD meet at Medford, 4:30 p.m.Boys Golf:Faribault meet at Shoreland Country Club, 2 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Hayfield, JWP, NRHEG at Kenyon Country Club, 4:30 p.m.Girls Golf:Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Hayfield, JWP, NRHEG at Kenyon Country Club, 4:30 p.m.Boys Tennis:Faribault at Rochester John Marshall, 4:30 p.m.WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20Boys Tennis:Faribault at New Prague, 3 p.m.THURSDAY, APRIL 21Baseball:Faribault at Northfield, 5 p.m.WEM vs Triton, 5 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo at JWP, 4:30 p.m.Softball:Faribault vs Northfield, p.m.Bethlehem Academy at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.WEM at Triton, 4:30 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo vs JWP, 4:30 p.m.Track and Field:Faribault vs Waseca, St. Peter, NRHEG at Waseca, 4:30 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo at Hayfield Invitational, 4:30 p.m.Boys Golf:Kenyon-Wanamingo quad meet at JWP (Prairie Ridge Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.Girls Golf:Kenyon-Wanamingo quad meet at JWP (Prairie Ridge Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.Boys Tennis:Faribault at Rochester Mayo, 4:30 p.m.FRIDAY, APRIL 22Baseball:Kenyon-Wanamingo at Dover-Eyota, 5 p.m.Softball:WEM at Tri-City United, 5 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.Track and Field:WEM at Viesselman True Team Invite (United South Central High School), 4:30 p.m.Boys Golf:Faribault vs Cannon Falls, Shattuck St. Mary at Legacy Golf Course, 9:30 p.m.Faribault meet at Creeksbend Golf Course (New Prague), 1 p.m.Girls Golf:Faribault meet at New Prague Golf Course, 1 p.m.Boys Tennis:Faribault vs Mankato East, 4:30 p.m.SATURDAY, APRIL 23Baseball:Faribault vs Red Wing, noonWEM vs NRHEG, noonSoftball:Faribault at Byron, noonBoys Tennis:Faribault vs Owatonna, Austin at Owatonna, 9 a.m. {span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kenyon-wanamingo Faribault Meet Golf Course Golf Sport Jwp Owatonna Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault couple charged with meth sales Hailstorm causes damage in, around Faribault County seeks someone to move historic house Changes coming to 3 Faribault intersections 1 Kwik Trip closing, another proposed Upcoming Events Apr 14 Community Dinner Thu, Apr 14, 2022 Apr 14 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Apr 14, 2022 Apr 14 Burger Basket Night Thu, Apr 14, 2022 Apr 14 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Thu, Apr 14, 2022 Apr 15 Faribault American Legion Club Supper Fri, Apr 15, 2022 Submit an Event