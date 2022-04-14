FRIDAY, APRIL 15

Softball

Faribault vs Mankato East, 4 p.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

Baseball

Faribault at Mankato East, 5 p.m.

WEM at JWP, 4:30 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Bethlehem Academy vs Medford, 4:40 p.m.

WEM vs JWP, 1 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Kenyon-Wanamingo triangular at Lake City, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Golf:

Faribault vs Southwest Christian (Faribault Golf and Country Club), 2:30 p.m.

Girls Golf:

Faribault at Mankato East, 2:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

Baseball:

Faribault at Owatonna, 5 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Cotter Schools, 5 p.m.

Softball:

Faribault vs Owatonna, 5 p.m.

Bethlehem Academy vs Goodhue, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field:

Faribault vs Mankato West, Rochester Mayo at Rochester Mayo, 4:30 p.m.

WEM, MSAD meet at Medford, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf:

Faribault meet at Shoreland Country Club, 2 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Hayfield, JWP, NRHEG at Kenyon Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf:

Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Hayfield, JWP, NRHEG at Kenyon Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis:

Faribault at Rochester John Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

Boys Tennis:

Faribault at New Prague, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

Baseball:

Faribault at Northfield, 5 p.m.

WEM vs Triton, 5 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at JWP, 4:30 p.m.

Softball:

Faribault vs Northfield, p.m.

Bethlehem Academy at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.

WEM at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo vs JWP, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field:

Faribault vs Waseca, St. Peter, NRHEG at Waseca, 4:30 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Hayfield Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf:

Kenyon-Wanamingo quad meet at JWP (Prairie Ridge Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf:

Kenyon-Wanamingo quad meet at JWP (Prairie Ridge Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis:

Faribault at Rochester Mayo, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Baseball:

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Dover-Eyota, 5 p.m.

Softball:

WEM at Tri-City United, 5 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field:

WEM at Viesselman True Team Invite (United South Central High School), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf:

Faribault vs Cannon Falls, Shattuck St. Mary at Legacy Golf Course, 9:30 p.m.

Faribault meet at Creeksbend Golf Course (New Prague), 1 p.m.

Girls Golf:

Faribault meet at New Prague Golf Course, 1 p.m.

Boys Tennis:

Faribault vs Mankato East, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Baseball:

Faribault vs Red Wing, noon

WEM vs NRHEG, noon

Softball:

Faribault at Byron, noon

Boys Tennis:

Faribault vs Owatonna, Austin at Owatonna, 9 a.m.

