Upcoming area baseball schedules Stephen McDaniel Jul 5, 2022 Faribault Legion7/6: Faribault vs Northfield (Home, 7 p.m.)7/9: Faribault DH @ Hastings (Away, noon and 2 p.m.)7/11: Faribault @ Rosemount (Away, 6 p.m.)7/12: Faribault @ Lakeville North (Away, 6 p.m.)7/14: Faribault @ Owatonna (Away, 7 p.m.)7/16: Faribault DH @ Rochester Mayo (Away, noon and 2 p.m.)Faribault Lakers7/6: Lakers @ Union Hills (Away, 7:30 p.m.)7/8: Lakers vs Veseli (Home, 7:30 p.m.)7/10: Lakers vs Montgomery (Home, 2 p.m.)7/11: Lakers @ Shakopee (Away, 7:30 p.m.)7/13: Lakers @ Prior Lake (Away, 7:30 p.m.)7/15: Lakers vs St. Benedict (Home, 7:30 p.m.)7/17: Lakers vs St. Patrick (Home, 2 p.m.)7/19: Lakers vs Webster (Home, 7:30 p.m.)7/21: Lakers vs Janesville (Home, 7:30 p.m.)7/23: Lakers @ St. Benedict (Away, noon)7/24: Lakers @ Webster (Away, noon)7/27: Lakers @ New Prague (Away, 7:30 p.m.)Kenyon-Wanamingo Legion7/7: Wanamingo @ Blooming Prairie/Medford (Away, 6:30 p.m.)7/11: Wanamingo @ WEM (Away, 7 p.m.)Wanamingo Jacks7/6: Jacks @ Austin (Away, 7:30 p.m.)7/9: Jacks vs Dodge County (Home, 2 p.m.)7/10: Jacks vs PEM (Home, 2 p.m.)7/13: Jacks @ Pine Island (Away, 7:30 p.m.)7/16: Jacks vs Austin (Home, 2 p.m.)7/17: Jacks vs Rochester (Home, 2 p.m.)