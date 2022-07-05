Faribault Legion

7/6: Faribault vs Northfield (Home, 7 p.m.)

7/9: Faribault DH @ Hastings (Away, noon and 2 p.m.)

7/11: Faribault @ Rosemount (Away, 6 p.m.)

7/12: Faribault @ Lakeville North (Away, 6 p.m.)

7/14: Faribault @ Owatonna (Away, 7 p.m.)

7/16: Faribault DH @ Rochester Mayo (Away, noon and 2 p.m.)

Faribault Lakers

7/6: Lakers @ Union Hills (Away, 7:30 p.m.)

7/8: Lakers vs Veseli (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

7/10: Lakers vs Montgomery (Home, 2 p.m.)

7/11: Lakers @ Shakopee (Away, 7:30 p.m.)

7/13: Lakers @ Prior Lake (Away, 7:30 p.m.)

7/15: Lakers vs St. Benedict (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

7/17: Lakers vs St. Patrick (Home, 2 p.m.)

7/19: Lakers vs Webster (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

7/21: Lakers vs Janesville (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

7/23: Lakers @ St. Benedict (Away, noon)

7/24: Lakers @ Webster (Away, noon)

7/27: Lakers @ New Prague (Away, 7:30 p.m.)

Kenyon-Wanamingo Legion

7/7: Wanamingo @ Blooming Prairie/Medford (Away, 6:30 p.m.)

7/11: Wanamingo @ WEM (Away, 7 p.m.)

Wanamingo Jacks

7/6: Jacks @ Austin (Away, 7:30 p.m.)

7/9: Jacks vs Dodge County (Home, 2 p.m.)

7/10: Jacks vs PEM (Home, 2 p.m.)

7/13: Jacks @ Pine Island (Away, 7:30 p.m.)

7/16: Jacks vs Austin (Home, 2 p.m.)

7/17: Jacks vs Rochester (Home, 2 p.m.)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375.

