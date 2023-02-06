For Bethlehem Academy head coach Ed Friesen, it all comes back to the little things. And as the Cardinals fell short this past Friday 65-53 to United South Central, it was the little things that came back to haunt Bethlehem Academy.
The turnovers, the struggles at the free throw line or the rushed offensive sets, it never quite clicked for Bethlehem Academy and USC took advantage at every turn.
“We kept reminding them as far as shot selection that we want the best shot, not the first shot,” Friesen said after the game. “So we had some of those scenarios. We had a number of turnovers where we just weren't strong with the basketball and that's what really did us in. Middle of the second half, where it’s a four point game, a six point game and then we had a few turnovers and few missed shots that let them expand their lead.”
The Cardinals can take some solace in their defensive effort though. In spite of the loss Bethlehem Academy left Friday night with positives to lean on. Trailing 33-29 at the half it wasn’t as though the Cardinals were struggling to hang around and as the game wore on it wasn’t as though Bethlehem Academy didn’t have its chances to strike.
Even as usual leading scorer Hudson Dillion was held to a modest 12 points and 11 rebounds, solid outings by Trey Gaytan [23 points] and Aaron Huerta [10] helped pick up some of the slack.
Big man Charlie King spent some portion of Friday night’s game sidelined as he nursed a hit to the chin and played just 15 minutes all evening. Meanwhile USC was backed by a two-man effort that saw 52 combined points from Jon Martinez and Zale Bushlack.
All of that notwithstanding, the Cardinals still found themselves trailing 48-44 with 4:18 to go. It was the little things though that ultimately doomed the comeback attempt as a 2-for-7 shooting stretch at the line in the second half coupled with mental mistakes and missed shots gave USC just enough opportunities to extend its lead. By the end of the evening Bethlehem Academy had turned the ball over 15 times and sent USC to the free throw line 19 times, making good on 13 of those attempts.
“That's also part of USC and how they play defense,” Freisen added. they're very opportunistic as far as help defense and trying to knock balls away and all those kinds of things. We just weren't good enough as far as countering that. They're a pretty good basketball team.”
The Cardinals didn’t need to sit with those mistakes for long though, Bethlehem Academy bounced back Saturday with a 77-60 win over Hope Academy on the road before settling in for a Tuesday evening return home to face Triton.
Ben Jones is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
