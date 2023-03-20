Faribault juniors Cristian Escobar Pearson (left), Miller Munoz (middle) and Carter Johnson (right) got the track season started with the USATF Minnesota Indoor Championships. (Photo courtesy of James Johnson)
As the temperatures slowly start to rise back up, and the snow starts to melt, the track and field season approaches rapidly. For Faribault juniors Cristian Escobar Pearson, Miller Munoz and Carter Johnson, it already started at the USATF Minnesota Indoor Championships.
The championships are held prior to the track and field season and draw in several top track and field athletes, which this year included Faribault’s trio of returning state-qualifying hurdlers.
Escobar Pearson and Johnson competed in the Boys 17-18 60-meter hurdles, and Munoz competed in the Girls 17-18 60-meter hurdles.
“It was a great environment, Munoz said. “Even though I did not pull my best time at the championships, training through the winter has upped my confidence and I’m ready for this year’s high school season.”
In a field of 15 total hurdlers in the boys event, Escobar Pearson recorded to top finish of the three after placing fifth with a time of 8.68 seconds. Johnson was close behind with a seventh place finish of 8.74 seconds. Munoz placed 10th overall in the girls event after finishing with a time of 11.23 seconds.
The feel of the Minnesota Indoor Championships is close to the feel of the MSHSL state meets, which is a stage that already feels familiar to the trio of Falcons.
“It was a great race,” Johnson said. “So many of the runners were at the MSHSL state championships last year. USATF Championships will be a showcase of the 2023 MSHSL state track meet.”
Escobar Pearson, Johnson and Munoz all qualified individually for 2022 Class AA hurdle events with Johnson in the boys 110 and 300 meter hurdles, Escobar Pearson in the 300m hurdlers and Munoz in the girls 100 meter hurdles.
Johnson reached the finals of the 110m and finished seventh with a time of 15.77 seconds and placed 15th in the prelims of the 300m with a time of 43.57 seconds. Escobar Pearson reached the finals of the 300m and placed fifth with a time of 40.88 seconds. Munoz finished 13th overall with a time of 16.44 seconds in the prelim round.
Now it’s a matter of waiting for Faribault’s 2023 track and field season to start. The Falcons will get things started on their home track and field at Ted Nelson Track inside Alexander Park on April 4 when they host Albert Lea, Cambridge-Isanti, Northfield, Red Wing, West Lutheran and Minnesota State Academy For the Deaf.