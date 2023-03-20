As the temperatures slowly start to rise back up, and the snow starts to melt, the track and field season approaches rapidly. For Faribault juniors Cristian Escobar Pearson, Miller Munoz and Carter Johnson, it already started at the USATF Minnesota Indoor Championships.

USATF Championships 2023

Faribault juniors Cristian Escobar Pearson (left), Miller Munoz (middle) and Carter Johnson (right) got the track season started with the USATF Minnesota Indoor Championships. (Photo courtesy of James Johnson)


{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments