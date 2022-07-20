For six consecutive innings, it seemed like the Faribault Lakers and the visiting DRS league foe in the Webster Sox were nearly in lockstep with each other. Trading scoreless inning for scoreless inning, except for the third inning, where both teams scored one run.
But in the end, the Sox picked up a big road win over the hosting Lakers in a 4-2 finals with a couple of rough errors and a trio of strong Webster arms spoiling Faribault’s final regular season home game for the 2022 season.
The Lakers turned to Egan Bonde to start on the mound and the Sox went with Jacob Bellile and the pair gave the opposing bats a tough time.
It wasn’t until the top of the third inning that the scoreless tie was snapped thanks to a single into left field and the ensuing throw to the plate by outfielder Jack Jandro coming in just late. The Sox held a 1-0 lead, but the Lakers were quick to respond in the bottom of the inning.
Center fielder Blake Langerud grounded to the second baseman, who elected to take the force out at second on Zander Fitzsimmons, who drew a walk to get on base. Second baseman Danny Pierce delivered for Faribault and recorded a double to score Langerud and tie the game.
Designated hitter Matt Lane nearly added onto the lead after blasting the ball to deep right field, but a warning track grab by Webster’s right fielder was able to get the Sox out of the inning with a tie.
But from there, neither team found much success crossing home plate.
Faribault left shortstop Joe Grote stranded on third in the bottom of the fourth, a leadoff double and a single left runners stranded on first and third for the Sox in the top of the fifth and a Webster pitching change left Langerud stuck on second following a two-out double.
During this time, Webster brought Dave Picha in to replace Bellile on the mound and Picha wasted no time giving Faribault tough looks at the plate.
In the seventh inning, Webster got a lead off single and the Lakers had an opportunity to get their second out, but a grounder to Fitzsimmon’s ended with the ball sneaking past his glove and putting two runners on.
Webster grounded to Nate Rost at first, but in an attempt to turn a double play, his throw to second ended up bouncing off the back of Webster’s runner and it gave the leading runner enough time to round third and score.
Faribault swapped Bonde out for Grote on the mound to start the eighth inning, but the Sox were ready with a leadoff single.
The leadoff batter managed to steal second, then proceeded to attempt to steal third. But the throw to third base on the steal ended up bouncing off the glove of new Faribault third baseman Adam Kline and opened the door for Webster to increase its lead.
The Sox recorded an RBI single to immediately follow their third run and took a three-run, 4-1 lead over the Lakers going into the bottom of the inning. But Faribault was still having a tough time cracking Picha.
Faribault held Webster scoreless in the top of the ninth and went into the bottom of the inning with hopes of a late rally.
Grote got things started by capitalizing on an error to leadoff with a grounder to Webster third baseman and Winona State pitcher Peter Tveite, who’s throw to first went over the head of the first baseman and put Grote on base.
Rost followed up with a single to put Grote on second before Webster elected to move Tveite from third to the mound to close things out with his cannon of an arm.
He managed to strike out Jandro and right fielder Ryan Archambault, but the ninth inning rally stayed alive thanks to pinch hitter Mitch Johnson, who managed an RBI single to score Grote and bring it back within two runs.
The Lakers put in Wartburg College commit Aiden Tobin to pinch hit, but a grounder to second was fielded cleanly and the Sox were able to hold off Faribault’s late rally.
With Thursday’s scheduled home game against Janesville now canceled, the Lakers have played their final regular season home game at Bell Field for the 2022 season. They’ll go on the road to St. Benedict on Saturday and at Webster on Sunday for a couple big games with DRS League standings on the line.