The Medford Tigers hosted their third straight home match Tuesday night, as the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights visited. Medford was swept by K-W in three sets.
The Knights recorded a 25-17 win in the first and second set to go up 2-0, before closing out the third set with a 25-21 victory over the Tigers.
"We did a better job in the third set on staying aggressive, but struggled at the end of the game with our passing and getting a good attack to get the ball back," said Medford head coach Melissa Underdahl. "We led most of the third set, but struggled to finish at the end with one of [Kenyon's] good servers."
Addison Vandereide led Medford offensively with eight kills and was followed by Annette Kniefel with seven kills, Tessa Underdahl with five kills, Payton Ristau with three kills and two kills from Andrea Bock and Hailey Hemann. Hemann tallied 24 set assists and Vandereide had the lone ace serve.
Vandereide's 14 digs and Bock's 13 digs led the Tigers defensively. Hemann recorded 10 digs, Kniefel recorded seven digs with three solo blocks and four ace blocks, Ristau recorded six digs, Adalia List recorded five digs and Underdahl recorded four digs.
The Tigers are back in action on Thursday when they travel to face the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers.