...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero
range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. Winds
could gust as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning
through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting
any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
The Medford Tigers and the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms clashed in Gopher Conference action inside Medford High School Friday night. The Tigers defended their home court with a 77-75 win over the Blossoms.
Any and all leads in the first half were kept close, which culminated with Kolby Vigeland scoring to put the Blossoms up 35-32 with 35 seconds left in the half before Medford’s Landon Driscoll drilled a three-pointer in response to tie it back up at 35-35.
Gabe Hein came up with the ball after a Medford turnover and turned it into a basket with three seconds remaining to give Blooming Prairie a two-point lead going into halftime.
Blooming Prairie opened the second half strong and took a 12-point lead at 47-35 before the Tigers started chipping away at the lead. Senior guard Austin Erickson went to the line and knocked down two free throws with 10:55 left to give Medford a 50-49 lead.
Tied 71-71 after several lead changes, Erickson drove to the hoop to put Medford up 73-71 with 2:13 remaining before Zack Hein immediately responded for the Blossoms to tie things back up.
Senior forward Weston Janke came up with a big offensive rebound and put the ball back in for the Tigers to give them a 75-73 lead. Driscoll knocked down some free throws afterwards to put them up 77-73 with nearly 24 seconds left.
Jacob Pauly got an offensive rebound and a put-back to bring it back within two points for Blooming Prairie, but the Blossoms couldn’t find the last basket needed to tie things and force overtime.
Erickson’s 21 points, nine rebounds, four steals and five assists, Driscoll’s 14 points and three steals and senior guard Connor Jones’ game-high 23 points with six three-pointers paved the way for the Tigers
The Blossoms were led by Gabe Hein’s team-high 21 points, nine rebounds and two assists and Zack Hein’s 19 points, three rebounds, three steals and one block. Brady Kittelson and Jacob Pauly also finished in double digit scoring with Kittelson’s 16 points and Pauly’s 13 points.
Medford closes out December by hosting Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Monday before going on the road to face Maple River on Tuesday. Blooming Prairie hosts Hayfield on Tuesday to close out December.