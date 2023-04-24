TUESDAY, APRIL 25
Baseball
Faribault at Mankato West, 7 p.m.
WEM at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Goodhue, 5 p.m.
Softball
Faribault vs Mankato West, 5 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at AC/GE, 4:30 p.m.
WEM vs NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Goodhue, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Faribault at Mankato East triangular, 4:30 p.m.
WEM at Blooming Prairie meet, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Dodge Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Boys Tennis
Faribault vs Rochester Mayo, 4:45 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
Faribault vs Stewartville, 5 p.m.
Faribault at Mankato East triangular, 1:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
WEM vs Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4:45 p.m.
Faribault at Winona, 5 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs WEM, 4:30 p.m.
Faribault at Byron Invitational, 4 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue at GMLOKS meet, 4:30 p.m.
Faribault hosts Big 9 Conference Tournament, 10 a.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Conference Tournament (Waseca), noon
Faribault at Big 9 Conference Tournament (Rochester), 10 a.m.
Faribault vs Waseca, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
WEM vs JWP, 4:45 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Dover-Eyota, 5 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at LARP, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Faribault at Bryon, 11 a.m.
MONDAY, MAY 1
Faribault vs Mankato East, 5 p.m.
WEM at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Maple River, 5 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy vs Triton, 4:30 p.m.
WEM vs United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Invite, 10 a.m.
Faribault vs Northfield, 4:30 p.m.
