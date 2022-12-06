THURSDAY, DEC. 8
Boys Hockey
Faribault vs Owatonna, 6 p.m.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Waseca, 7 p.m.
Boys Swim and Dive
Faribault vs Rochester John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Faribault vs Boyceville, Ellsworth at Ellsworth, 5 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at NRHEG, 7 p.m.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Triton, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
Gymnastics
Faribault vs Northfield, Red Wing at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Faribault at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7:15 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown vs Triton, 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
Dance
Faribault at Eastview, TBD
Wrestling
Faribault at Hastings Tournament, 12 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Delano Tournament, 10 a.m.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Byron Tournament, 10 a.m.
Girls Basketball
Faribault at New Prague, 2 p.m.
Faribault at Northfield, 3:15 p.m.
Gymnastics
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Mankato, 1 p.m.
MONDAY, DEC. 12
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Hope Academy, 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
Faribault vs New Prague, 6 p.m.
Faribault vs Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Waseca, 7:30 p.m.
Faribault at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown hosts Blue Earth Area and LCWM Area, 5 p.m.
