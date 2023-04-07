Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
MONDAY, APRIL 10
Baseball
WEM at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Faribault at Albert Lea, 5 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Faribault at Rochester Mayo, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Faribault vs Rochester Mayo, 2:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
Faribault at Rochester Mayo, 5 p.m.
Faribault vs Rochester Mayo, 5 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at Goodhue, 4:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Faribault hosts home meet, 4:30 p.m.
WEM at True Team meet (United South Central), 4:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo hosts JWP, 4;30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Faribault at Mankato East, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
Faribault at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
WEM at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Blooming Prairie, 5 p.m.
Faribault vs Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy vs Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
WEM vs Randolph, 4:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Kasson-Mantorville Invite, 4:30 p.m.
WEM at JWP Invite, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
Faribault vs Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Lake City, 5 p.m.
Faribault at Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Wabasha-Kellogg Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo home meet, 4:30 p.m.
Faribault hosts New Prague, Southwest Christian, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
WEM vs Blue Earth Area, 11 a.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Lake City Invite, 11 a.m.
Faribault at Rochester Century, 9 a.m.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.