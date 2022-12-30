TUESDAY, JAN. 3
Boys Basketball
Faribault at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
WEM vs Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Faribault vs Rochester Lourdes, 6 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Waseca (WEM) vs New Prague, 7 p.m.
Boys Swim and Dive
Faribault vs Mankato West (at Mankato East High School), 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
Faribault vs Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Faribault at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy vs Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
WEM vs St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Kingsland, 7:15 p.m.
Faribault at Mankato West, 7:15 p.m.
Waseca (WEM) at Minnesota River (LeSueur Community Center), 7 p.m.
Metro-South (Faribault/BA) vs Eastview (in Burnsville), 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Kenyon-Wanamingo triangular meet at Rushford-Peterson, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics
Waseca (WEM) at Blue Earth Area, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
Bethlehem Academy vs Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
WEM at Madelia, 7 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Waseca (WEM) vs New Ulm, 7 p.m.
Faribault in The Clash (La Crosse Center), TBD
SATURDAY, JAN. 7
Bethlehem Academy vs West Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.
Faribault vs Mankato East, 12:30 p.m.
Faribault at Rochester Century, 12:45 p.m.
Waseca (WEM) vs Worthington, 3 p.m.
Metro-South (Faribault/BA) at Lakeville North, 1 p.m.
Waseca (WEM) vs Worthington, 1 p.m.
WEM at Norwood Young America Invitational, 9 a.m.
Waseca (WEM) at Fairmont Tournament, 10 a.m.
Dance
Faribault Emeralds at Edina Invitational, TBD
