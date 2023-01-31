Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
THURSDAY, FEB. 2
Boys Basketball
Faribault vs Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs St. Charles, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Faribault vs Mankato West, 6 p.m.
Waseca (WEM) at Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Metro-South (Faribault/BA) at Farmington, 7 p.m.
Waseca (WEM) vs Minnesota River, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
WEM/JWP at Medford, 7 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Maple River/USC triangular, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics
Waseca (WEM) vs Blue Earth Area, 6 p.m.
Boys Swim and Dive
Faribault vs Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 3
Bethlehem Academy vs United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
WEM at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
WEM vs Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Faribault vs Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.
Faribault at Rochester meet, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 4
Faribault vs Rochester John Marshall, 1:30 p.m.
Faribault at Rochester John Marshall, 1:30 p.m.
WEM vs Medford, 2:45 p.m.
Faribault vs Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Metro-South (Faribault/BA) at Eastview, noon
Waseca (WEM) vs Luverne, noon
Faribault at Pine Island Girls Tournament, 8 a.m.
WEM/JWP hosts tournament (JWP HS), 10 a.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Cannon Falls Invitational, 9 a.m.
MONDAY, FEB. 6
WEM at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
Faribault at Westfield triangular (Blooming Prairie HS), 5 p.m.
Waseca (WEM) vs St. Peter, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 7
Faribault at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy vs Triton, 7:15 p.m.
WEM vs JWP, 7:15 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Hayfield, 6:15 p.m.
Faribault vs Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at Triton, 7:15 p.m.
WEM at JWP, 7:15 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Hayfield, 7:45 p.m.
Waseca (WEM) at Rochester Lourdes, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
Waseca (WEM) section game, TBD
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
Faribault vs Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy vs Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Faribault vs Austin, 6 p.m.
Waseca (WEM) vs New Ulm, 7 p.m.
Faribault at Austin, 7 p.m.
WEM/JWP hosts quad meet (WEM HS), 5 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo hosts Medford, LARP, 5 p.m.
