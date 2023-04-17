Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Baseball
Faribault vs Owatonna, 5 p.m.
WEM at Triton, 4:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Faribault at Owatonna, 5 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy vs Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Faribault hosts Mankato West, Rochester Mayo, 4:30 p.m.
WEM at Medford Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Faribault at Shoreland Country Club, 2 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Faribault at Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
Faribault vs Northfield, 5 p.m.
WEM vs Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 4:45 p.m.
Faribault at Northfield, 5 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at Medford, 4:30 p.m.
WEM at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 4:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.
Faribault hosts home meet, 4:30 p.m.
WEM, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue at Hayfield Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Oak View Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
Faribault vs Waseca, 2:30 p.m.
Faribault vs Rochester John Marshall, 4:45 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Faribault vs Stewartville, 5 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs United South Central, 5 p.m.
Faribault at Mankato East, 5 p.m.
Faribault at Mankato Golf Club, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
WEM at Kasson-Mantorville Invite, 10 a.m.
Faribault at Austin triangular, 9 a.m.
