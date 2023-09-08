The Faribault Falcons boys soccer team (1-2 overall; 1-1 Big 9) took a little time to warm up in the unseasonably cool weather.

Jee Favro, Aaron Huerta, Caden Hart

Jee Favro was congratulated by Aaron Huerta and Cayden, as he scored Faribault’s second goal in a 7-1 win. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Cullen Cox

Cullen Cox scores his first of three goals on the night. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Red Wing Goalie

The Red Wing goalie dived but was beaten on Cullen Cox’s first goal of the night. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
  

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments