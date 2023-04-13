...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON FOR
SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Temperatures are already in the 80s with a few hours of prime
heating conditions left this afternoon, with relatively humidity
values already in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds are gusting
to 20-30mph and will continue to do so, primarily out of the
south. Any fires that form will have the ability to quickly
spread this afternoon and evening.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND BREEZY WINDS
ACROSS SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
* WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Head coach: Josh Smith 9 years coaching, (3rd as head coach)
Assistant coach: Mac Lemke, 2nd year
Roster:
Gabe Androli, 12
Jacob Androli, 9
Patrick Bauer, 9
Ethan Cage, 10
Caleb Caron, 11
Jackson Dahl, 9
Owen Frodl, 10
Cree Groehler, 12
Riley Haag, 9
Brody Holicky, 10
Timothy Jaspersen, 12
Brock Kewatt, 12
Andrew Krenik, 9
Noah Lanham, 9
Tytan Larson, 12
Gavin Marinenko, 10
Luke Michael, 11
Ethan Muellerleile, 12
Brady Murphy, 9
Isaac Murphy, 11
Ivan Pratt, 10
Brendan Snesrud, 9
Cade Srp, 9
Talen Taylor, 9
Benjamin Wendel, 9
Avery Wetzel, 9
Elijah Wetzel, 12
Key Players:
Ivan Pratt, Gabe Androli, Tytan Larson, Eli Wetzel, Ethan Muellerleile, and Caleb Caron
Keep Your Eye On:
No one is really new to varsity this year but I do expect that we may have some freshman step up and help the varsity out specifically in pitching.
2022 Recap:
1-14 overall record
2023 Season Outlook:
Our main goal this year is to have five hundred record or better. We also have the team goal of improving ourselves as players every chance we can.
Competition
I feel we are in the middle of the pack competition wise. Several teams lost some key player from previous years and this year we are not as young of a team as we were last year. We should be able to compete with teams better this year and I think we stand to win more games. Last year we had several games that we were competitive in but our young age and lack of varsity experience got the better of us, which I do not think will happen as much this year.
BY THE NUMBERS
This year we have a larger team (27 guys) than we have had in the last few years. I feel that this will help us compete better as well as add much needed depth to our team.