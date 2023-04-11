Coaches, years coaching
Head coach: Jeff Wibben 31st year
Assistant coach: Rachel Cline 14th year
Assistant coach: Tracy Erlandson 12th year
Roster:
Tessa Erlandson, 12 - Long jump, triple jump, Lilly Hutter, 12 - Shot, disc, Grace Nystuen , 12 - 4x800, shot, Julia Patterson, 12 - Shot, disc, Evelyn Scheffler, 12 - Shot, disc, pole vault, Vanessa Schmidt , 12 - 100, 4x100, long jump, high jump, Brady Bauer, 12 - 110 H, shot, disc, Hayley Lentsch, 11 - 100, 200, 400, long jump, Lilly Nesseth , 11 - 100, long jump, Anna Syverson, 11 - 4x800, shot, Logan Carroll, 11 - 300H, 200, high jump, 4x100, Ben Short , 11 - Shot, disc, relays, Jay Smith, 11 - Shot, disc, 100, Avy Agenten , 10 - 100, 4x100, long jump, triple jump, Carmen Nerison , 10 - 300H, triple jump, Lily Peterson, 10 - 4x800, mile, Kaelynn Ryan, 10 - 400, 800, 4x800, Aurora Wiskow, 10 - 100, 200, high jump, Masyn Hanson, 10 - 300H, long jump, Jamie Hoffman,10 - 100, 4x200, disc, Devon Kreisler, 10 - 100, long jump, Asher Moore, 10 - 100, 200, 300H, relays, long jump, Karlee Bolton, 9 - 100H,100, Relays, high jump, Elsie Braaten, 9 - 200, 400, Holly Carlstrom, 9 - 400, 4x400, high jump, Oliver Breyer, 9 - Shot, disc, Andre Cortez, 9 - 100, 300H, triple jump, Ben Dierks, 9 - 100, 200, 4x100, Noel Hernandaz, 9 - 100, 200, 4x100, Ryan La Canne, 9 - 100,200, relays, pole vault, Myles Thompson, 9 - 100, 300H, long jump, Lila Huschle, 8 - 200, 400, Za’Kayah Houston, 8 - 100, 200, Tatium Lair, 8 - 100H, 200, Mari O’Connor, 8 - 1600, 3200, Taylor Thomforde, 8 - 400, 800, Seth Aldorfer, 8 - 100H, 200H, long jump, triple jump, Colton Luhman, 8 - 100, 200, 4x100.
Key Players:
12 - Vanessa Schmidt - 100, long jump, high jump, relays
12- Grace Nystuen - Shot, 4x800
12 - Julia Patterson - Shot, Disc
12 - Evie Scheffler - Shot, DIsc and pole vault
12 - Tessa Erlandson - Long and triple jump, relays
11 - Hayley Lentsch - 100, 200, 400 and long jump - state entrant last year (finished 3rd in long jump at state)
10 - Avy Agenten - 100, 200, Relays, long and triple jump
10 - Kaelynn Ryan - 400, 800, relays
10 - Lily Peterson - 1600, 4x800
12 - Brady Bauer - Hurdles, shot
11 - Logan Carroll - Hurdles, 200, relays
10 - Asher Moore - 100, 200, relays
9 - Noel Hernandez - 100, 200, relays
Keep Your Eye On
All new athletes are in the 8th grade.
2022 Recap:
Last year was a great year for our Track team. We were always in the top half of every meet we were entered in. All of our athletes worked hard and did multiple events up to the limit of 4 events for each athlete. Because of this we were able to place high in all the meets.
We paired with Goodhue last year and they really helped out our girls team.
Three athletes made it to State
Hayley Lentsch Long Jump – 3rd
Joshua Schmidt Long Jump - 2nd
Laden Nerison Triple Jump – 5th
2023 Season Outlook:
It will be hard replacing our seniors, seven total, three girls and four boys. They stepped up and really led our team in both points and most importantly sportsmanship. They were a great group to coach over the past years. True team leaders and excellent assistant coaches when we needed them to help with our younger athletes.
This year's team is shaping up really well. We have a lot of returning letter winners and that will help us in all aspects of the season. We have 5 senior girls and 1 boy. They will be our captains and they know their roles. We can use them to help our younger athletes in the events that they participate in.
We set a team goal for each season and it is to always finish in the top half of every meet we enter. Being a small squad this can be hard to do sometimes when we go up against much larger teams. Most of our athletes compete in at least 3 events each to help us pick up valuable points. Our kids are always up to the challenge, this year will be no exception.
Competition:
We should compete well in the Gopher Conference Championship Meet. The goal is to get as many athletes as possible Conference Champions in their events.
BY THE NUMBERS:
38 Total athletes 7-12th grade
23 - letter winners
2022 - Girls Letter winners
12 - Madisen Betcher, Rachel Nesseth, Stella Rechtzigel
11 - Ruthann Erickson, Tessa Erlandson, Grace Nystuen, Julia Patterson, Evie Scheffler, Vanessa Schmidt
10 - Hayley Lentsch
9 - Avy Agenten, Taylor Betcher, Allie Christensen, Carmen Nerison, Lily Peterson, Kaelynn Ryan
2022 - Boys Letter winners
12 - Nathan Carroll, Laden Nerison, Joshua Schmidt, John Smith
11 - Brady Bauer
10 - Logan Carroll
9 - Asher Moore
7 - seniors